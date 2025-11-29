THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.98 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $177.98 million and approximately $78.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
THORChain Coin Profile
THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 425,174,644 coins and its circulating supply is 277,130,494 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.
Buying and Selling THORChain
