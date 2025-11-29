Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Theravance Biopharma worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,191.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $20.31 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 36.53%.The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.