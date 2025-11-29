The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,803,000 after purchasing an additional 581,313 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 205.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of PNTG opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $958.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

