The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.2857.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.03. 630,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,509. The Hartford Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

