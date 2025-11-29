The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.8333.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $293,799.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1%

THG stock opened at $185.55 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.