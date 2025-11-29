The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $194,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $826.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $787.51 and a 200-day moving average of $725.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $247.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

