Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 616,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

