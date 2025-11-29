Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 10.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

