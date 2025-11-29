Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.89 and its 200-day moving average is $293.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

