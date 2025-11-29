Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ternium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Ternium Stock Up 0.7%

TX stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 503.0%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 40.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 201,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

