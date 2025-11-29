Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.0450. Approximately 595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Tectonic Financial Trading Up 1.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.2923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.