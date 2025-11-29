TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,723,000 after buying an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,983,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $225.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

