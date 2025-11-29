Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.44. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 684,075 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talon Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.48.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Talon Metals
Talon Metals Price Performance
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.