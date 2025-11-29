Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $51,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 692,404 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $4,994,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TAK opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.