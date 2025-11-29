T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $209.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.30. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,579,501 shares of company stock worth $369,601,580 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,884,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% in the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 207.8% during the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

