T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 155.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US
In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,579,501 shares of company stock worth $369,601,580. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $209.23 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.
T-Mobile US Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.
T-Mobile US Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.