T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,501 shares of company stock worth $369,601,580 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $209.23 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

