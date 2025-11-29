Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Post worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Post by 33.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Post by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Post by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Post by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

