Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Gentex worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 34.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.