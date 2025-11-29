Swiss National Bank Sells 5,900 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,654,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 328.9% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $11,546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

