Swiss National Bank Sells 5,500 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,352,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $505,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

