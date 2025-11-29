Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 315.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 97.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

