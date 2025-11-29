Swiss National Bank Sells 15,800 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 186.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 126.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

