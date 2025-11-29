Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.