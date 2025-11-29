Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GitLab were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $20,017,307.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,798.47. This represents a 84.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

