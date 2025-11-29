Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.3750.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 10,755,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,477,242. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 297,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

