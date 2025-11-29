SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.2240 and last traded at $0.3979. Approximately 1,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3980.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

