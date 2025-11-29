Streamr (DATA) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $2.83 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,267,523,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,603,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

