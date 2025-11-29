StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 24.0%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

