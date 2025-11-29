Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,270 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

