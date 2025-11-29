STERIS plc $STE Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $268.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

