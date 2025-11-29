Stephen Heath Buys 6,888 Shares of Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Heath purchased 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,876.00.
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.
About Temple & Webster Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temple & Webster Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.