State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $47,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.7%

KR stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $57.69 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.