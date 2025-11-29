State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 786 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $44,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,805.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,677.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,644.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

