State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,837 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

