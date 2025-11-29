State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $42,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.07 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

