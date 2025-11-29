State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.36 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Corteva worth $52,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,660,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 1.2%

CTVA opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Corteva Profile



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



