State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.35 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,834,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,784,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $753.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

