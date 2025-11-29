State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $64,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,558,000 after acquiring an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,522,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $369.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $365.40 and a one year high of $503.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $41,278,417 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

