State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $58,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,962.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,941.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,901.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,162.00 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $51.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 target price (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,547.56.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

