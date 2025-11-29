Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,664.54 and last traded at GBX 1,661, with a volume of 64015129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,645.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,316.25.

The firm has a market cap of £38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,513.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

