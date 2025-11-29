Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 3,103 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,440,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,849,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,643,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

