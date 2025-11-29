Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $163.65.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

