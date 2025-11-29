SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

