Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Critical Comparison

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Archer Aviation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $110.45 million 2.42 -$102.82 million $0.49 16.66 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$536.80 million ($1.26) -6.21

Analyst Recommendations

Spire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Spire Global and Archer Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 2 0 2.25 Archer Aviation 1 1 7 0 2.67

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.63%. Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Archer Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global 40.97% -125.66% -25.24% Archer Aviation N/A -49.22% -41.46%

Summary

Spire Global beats Archer Aviation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

