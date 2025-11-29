SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM is Wealthquest Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.79% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $82,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SPTM stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.