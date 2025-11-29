S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,791 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,316,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Mizuho increased their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $499.15 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

