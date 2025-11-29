S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $69,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $310,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $499.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

