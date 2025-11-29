Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Zacks Research cut Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

