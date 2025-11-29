Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Zacks Research cut Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Sodexo Stock Performance
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
