Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.7% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Stock Performance

Snap-On stock opened at $340.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $371.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.23 and its 200-day moving average is $328.46.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 51.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total transaction of $1,292,119.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,093.76. The trade was a 59.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.